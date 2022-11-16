U.S. stocks close higher

NEW YORK, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday.

The Dow rose 0.17 percent to 33,592.92, the S&P 500 increased 0.87 percent to 3,991.73, and the Nasdaq was up 1.45 percent to 11,358.41.