UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 09, 2022 | 11:40 AM

US Stocks Close Higher

New York, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The US stock market indexes recorded an increase today, at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 183.56 points, or 0.55%, to close at 33,781.48 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 123.45 points, or 1.13%, to close at 11082 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index increased by 29.59 points, or 0.75%, to close at 3936.51 points.

Related Topics

Poor New York Stock Exchange Market Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote ..

Sherry stresses for conducive policies to promote climate resilient houses

20 minutes ago
 President Alvi urges to reduce political polarizat ..

President Alvi urges to reduce political polarization through democratic means

2 hours ago
 Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Maso ..

Pak-US ties to have stronger economic sinews: Masood Khan

2 hours ago
 PM emphasizes to end using corruption for politica ..

PM emphasizes to end using corruption for political victimization

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th December 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.