US Stocks Close Higher

New York, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The US stock market indexes recorded an increase today, at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 183.56 points, or 0.55%, to close at 33,781.48 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 123.45 points, or 1.13%, to close at 11082 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 Index increased by 29.59 points, or 0.75%, to close at 3936.51 points.