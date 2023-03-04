- Home
U.S. Stocks Close Higher
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM
NEW YORK, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) --:U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday.
The Dow rallied 1.17 percent to 33,390.97, the S&P 500 rose 1.61 percent to 4,045.64, and the Nasdaq increased 1.97 percent to 11,689.01.
