U.S. stocks close higher

NEW YORK, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) --:U.S. stocks ended higher on Friday.

The Dow rallied 1.17 percent to 33,390.97, the S&P 500 rose 1.61 percent to 4,045.64, and the Nasdaq increased 1.97 percent to 11,689.01.