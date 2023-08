NEW YORK, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) --:U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.28 percent to 35,559.53, the S&P 500 was up 0.15 percent to 4,588.96, and the Nasdaq grew 0.21 percent to 14,346.02.