U.S. stocks close higher ahead of inflation data, Fed decision

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :-- U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday ahead of this week's key inflation data and the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 189.55 points, or 0.56 percent, to 34,066.33. The S&P 500 added 40.07 points, or 0.

93 percent, to 4,338.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased by 202.78 points, or 1.53 percent, to 13,461.92.

Eight of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with technology and consumer discretionary leading the gainers by rising 2.07 percent and 1.74 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, energy and utilities led the lag