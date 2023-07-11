U.S. stocks close higher ahead of inflation data

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :U.S. stocks ended higher on Monday as investors waited for a slate of inflation data later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 209.52 points, or 0.62 percent, to 33,944.40. The S&P 500 added 10.58 points, or 0.24 percent, to 4,409.53. The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 24.76 points, or 0.18 percent, to 13,685.48.

Seven of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with industrials and health leading the gainers by rising 1.

39 percent and 0.81 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, communication services and utilities led the laggards by losing 0.92 percent and 0.42 percent, respectively.

U.S. stocks struggled for direction for much of Monday before heading higher in the final trading hours, following last week's positive economic data which pushed Treasury yields toward cycle highs. Investors were searching for clues about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path, with key inflation data in focus this week.