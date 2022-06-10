- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
U.S. Stocks Close Lower
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday.
The Dow fell 1.94 percent to 32,272.79, the S&P 500 decreased 2.38 percent to 4,017.82, and the Nasdaq shed 2.75 percent to 11,754.23.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
PM announces to provide solar panels to domestic consumers
WB expresses desire to work with Pakistan on women empowerment
Imam-ul-Haq talks about batting, passion and strategy
Azadi March: ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants of Yasmin Rashid, Shafqat M ..
Govt will present budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2022
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Oil prices retreat from 3-month highs44 seconds ago
-
The emerging viruses of the 21st century45 seconds ago
-
Chengdu player banned for three games for head-butting52 seconds ago
-
Mongolia's foreign trade up 21.9 pct in first 5 months11 minutes ago
-
England win toss and bowl in second Test against New Zealand11 minutes ago
-
Shanghai crude oil futures close lower11 minutes ago
-
Specific law on dam safety essential in Laos: energy minister11 minutes ago
-
Shandong's foreign trade grows 17.3 pct in Jan.-May11 minutes ago
-
China, US defence ministers to meet in Singapore: state media41 minutes ago
-
French left seeks comeback against Macron in parliamentary polls41 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, speaking for G77/China, urges accelerated steps for recovery in Covid-hit countries2 hours ago
-
Malaysia says intends to axe mandatory death penalty2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.