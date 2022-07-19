- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
U.S. Stocks Close Lower
Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 03:20 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday.
The Dow decreased 0.69 percent to 31,072.61, the S&P 500 fell 0.84 percent to 3,830.85, and the Nasdaq was down 0.81 percent to 11,360.05
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Pakistan underscores it's commitment with IMF program
PM Shehbaz urges ECP to announce verdict in foreign funding case
Rupee touches new low against US dollar
HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney
PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
119th joint patrol on Mekong River begins52 seconds ago
-
U.S. dollar retreats as euro, sterling rise54 seconds ago
-
Delta Air Lines orders up to 130 Boeing 737 MAX jets58 seconds ago
-
China has over 1.85 mln 5G base stations in use1 minute ago
-
13 missing as passenger ship capsizes in eastern Indonesia1 minute ago
-
Oil prices rebound following downbeat week11 minutes ago
-
Guangdong carbon market closes lower11 minutes ago
-
Iran film-maker Panahi must serve six-year sentence: judiciary11 minutes ago
-
S.Korean youths spend longer time to find first jobs after graduation21 minutes ago
-
Film-maker Panahi to serve six-year sentence31 minutes ago
-
Venice pushes tourists to drink from fountains and shun plastic41 minutes ago
-
Australian COVID-19 hospitalizations hit recent high amid surging cases in winter51 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.