U.S. Stocks Close Lower
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2022 | 04:50 PM
NEW YORK, Aug. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday.
The Dow fell 0.5 percent to 33,980.32, the S&P 500 dropped 0.72 percent to 4,274.04, and the Nasdaq decreased 1.25 percent to 12,938.12.
