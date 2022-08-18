U.S. stocks close lower

NEW YORK, Aug. 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday.

The Dow fell 0.5 percent to 33,980.32, the S&P 500 dropped 0.72 percent to 4,274.04, and the Nasdaq decreased 1.25 percent to 12,938.12.