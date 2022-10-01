U.S. stocks close lower

NEW YORK,Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday.

The Dow decreased 1.71 percent to 28,725.51, the S&P 500 fell 1.51 percent to 3,585.62, and the Nasdaq was down 1.51 percent to 10,575.62.