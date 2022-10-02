- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
U.S. Stocks Close Lower
Sumaira FH Published October 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM
NEW YORK, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :U.S. stocks ended lower on Friday.
The Dow decreased 1.71 percent to 28,725.51, the S&P 500 fell 1.51 percent to 3,585.62, and the Nasdaq was down 1.51 percent to 10,575.62.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022
Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region
Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens
'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials
Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Formula One: Singapore Grand Prix grid19 minutes ago
-
Australian gov't urges telecommunications company to help protect hack victims39 minutes ago
-
NASA shifts Crew-5 launch to ISS due to Hurricane Ian39 minutes ago
-
Football mourns 'heartbreaking' Indonesia stampede deaths39 minutes ago
-
S.Korea logs trade deficit for 6th month in September49 minutes ago
-
China's financial leasing sector posts steady expansion49 minutes ago
-
Kenya's Amos Kipruto wins men's London Marathon59 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Haque greets Chinese people on National Day59 minutes ago
-
Ethnic tensions dominate as Bosnia votes1 hour ago
-
Oliveira wins rain-hit Thai MotoGP as title race tightens again1 hour ago
-
SCO Member States review multilateral trade, economic cooperation1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz, world leaders congratulate China on National Day1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.