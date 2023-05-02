UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks Close Lower

May 02, 2023

U.S. stocks close lower

NEW YORK, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) --:U.S. stocks ended lower on Tuesday.

The Dow decreased 0.14 percent to 34,051.70, the S&P 500 went down 0.04 percent to 4,167.87, and the Nasdaq declined 0.11 percent to 12,212.60.

