U.S. Stocks Close Lower
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 03:30 PM
NEW YORK,May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday.
The Dow decreased 0.14 percent to 34,051.70, the S&P 500 went down 0.04 percent to 4,167.87, and the Nasdaq declined 0.11 percent to 12,212.60.
