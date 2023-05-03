UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks Close Lower

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2023 | 03:30 PM

NEW YORK,May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday.

The Dow decreased 0.14 percent to 34,051.70, the S&P 500 went down 0.04 percent to 4,167.87, and the Nasdaq declined 0.11 percent to 12,212.60.

