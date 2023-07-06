U.S. stocks close lower

NEW YORK, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) --:U.S. stocks ended lower on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.38 percent to 34,288.64, the S&P 500 decreased 0.20 percent to 4,446.82, and the Nasdaq slipped 0.18 percent to 13,791.65.