U.S. Stocks Close Lower After Fed Minutes

Muhammad Irfan Published July 06, 2023 | 04:00 PM

U.S. stocks close lower after Fed minutes

NEW YORK,July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :U.S. stocks ended lower on Wednesday after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's June meeting showed almost all policymakers expected additional rate hikes later this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129.83 points, or 0.38 percent, to 34,288.64. The S&P 500 lost 8.77 points, or 0.20 percent, to 4,446.82. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 25.12 points, or 0.18 percent, to 13,791.65.

Seven of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with materials and industrials leading the laggards by losing 2.

47 percent and 0.60 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, communication services and utilities led the gainers by rising 1.21 percent and 1.10 percent, respectively.

U.S. stocks moved lower one day after the Fourth of July holiday, with investors weighing the Fed's June minutes released Wednesday afternoon. The minutes showed that policymakers decided against a rate increase amid concerns over economic growth, citing the lagged impact of monetary policy.

