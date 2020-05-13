US stocks close lower, ending Nasdaq streak with 2.1% fall

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :The Nasdaq's six-day winning streak ended Tuesday as US stocks pulled back after a top government scientist warned against ending the coronavirus shutdowns and reopening the economy too quickly.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 23,764.78, down 1.9 percent or more than 450 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 fell 2.1 percent to 2,870.12, and, after rising over the last six days, the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 2.1 percent to end at 9,002.55.