U.S. Stocks Close Mixed
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 01:10 PM
NEW YORK, March 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday.
The Dow rose 0.44 percent to 34,861.24, and the S&P 500 was up 0.51 percent to 4,543.06, while the Nasdaq was down 0.16 percent to 14,169.30.
