U.S. stocks close mixed

NEW YORK, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks ended mixed on Tuesday.

The Dow rose 0.71 percent to 34,152.01, and the S&P 500 increased 0.19 percent to 4,305.20, while the Nasdaq decreased 0.19 percent to 13,102.55