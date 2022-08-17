- Home
U.S. Stocks Close Mixed
Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM
NEW YORK, Aug. 17 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks ended mixed on Tuesday.
The Dow rose 0.71 percent to 34,152.01, and the S&P 500 increased 0.19 percent to 4,305.20, while the Nasdaq decreased 0.19 percent to 13,102.55
