New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended the trading session up by 152.97 points, or 0.4%, to reach 34347.03 points.

The broader Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 1.14 points, or less than 0.1%, to reach 4026.12 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index for technology shares declined 58.96 points, or 0.5%, to 11226.36 points.