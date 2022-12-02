US Stocks Close Mixed

(@FahadShabbir)

New York,, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :The US stock market indices recorded mixed performance at the close of the trading session on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Standard & board 500 index closed down 3.54 points, or 0.09%, to 4076.57 points, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 194.76 points, 0.56%, to 34,395.01 points.

While the Nasdaq Composite Index recorded an increase of 14.45 points, or 0.13%, to close at 11482.45 points.