NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :U.S. stocks ended mixed on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 66.44 points, or 0.20 percent, to 33,875.4. The S&P 500 added 3.52 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,137.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 35.25 points, or 0.29 percent, to 12,037.2.