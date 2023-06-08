U.S. stocks close mixed

NEW YORK, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :U.S. stocks ended mixed on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.27 percent to 33,665.02, the S&P 500 decreased 0.38 percent to 4,267.52, and the Nasdaq fell 1.29 percent to 13,104.90.