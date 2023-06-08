- Home
- Pakistan Today
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
U.S. Stocks Close Mixed
Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 05:20 PM
NEW YORK, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :U.S. stocks ended mixed on Wednesday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average increased 0.27 percent to 33,665.02, the S&P 500 decreased 0.38 percent to 4,267.52, and the Nasdaq fell 1.29 percent to 13,104.90.
Recent Stories
Dubai Customs and New Zealand Discuss Economic Cooperation and Trade Enhancement
Supreme Audit Institution adopts Wajib reporting platform on federal level
Dubai Health Authority launches an initiative to enhance legal awareness of heal ..
Yahsat embarks on an action-packed week of activities in Singapore
Pervez Khattak plans to form new political party
Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented tomorrow
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
Ukrainian flood rescuers risk perilous journeys across front line20 minutes ago
-
Four children wounded in knife attack in French Alps40 minutes ago
-
China's agriculture sector witnesses greener development: report40 minutes ago
-
Fijian president urges all nations to save oceans, reefs40 minutes ago
-
U.S. oil imports, exports down last week40 minutes ago
-
Global energy efficiency investments need to triple by 2030: IEA40 minutes ago
-
Gold falls ahead of Fed's policy meeting40 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia's TGA concludes participation in UITP global summit50 minutes ago
-
FM meets with Ethiopian counterpart50 minutes ago
-
WTI crude futures settle higher1 hour ago
-
Oil prices rise on lower U.S. commercial crude oil inventories1 hour ago
-
Military helicopter goes missing in Tunisia1 hour ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.