U.S. Stocks Close Mixed

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 01:50 PM

U.S. stocks close mixed

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) --:U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.01 percent to 33,946.71, the S&P 500 was up 0.37 percent to 4,381.89, and the Nasdaq increased 0.95 percent to 13,630.61.

