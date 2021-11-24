UrduPoint.com

U.S. Stocks Close Mixed With Tech Stock Under Pressure

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

U.S. stocks close mixed with tech stock under pressure

NEW YORK, Nov. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) --:U.S. stocks ended mixed on Tuesday amid further gains of U.S. benchmark Treasury bonds' yields.

The yield of 10-year Treasury bonds picked up 3.8 basis points on Tuesday and closed at 1.669 percent, which continues to weigh on tech stocks.

"We have seen a little pressure on tech stocks as long-term government bond yields have rallied for the second day now. That's weighing on valuations," said a report by CNBC quoting Angelo Kourkafas, investment strategist at Edward Jones.

Meanwhile, the flash U.S. PMI composite output index for November stood at 56.5 in contrast with 57.6 in October and market expectation of 57.8, according to a release by IHS Markit on Tuesday morning.

Related Topics

October November Stocks Market Government First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in terrorists’ at ..

Two soldiers embrace martyrdom in terrorists’ attack in Tump: ISPR

9 minutes ago
 Man shot dead in Sargodha

Man shot dead in Sargodha

26 minutes ago
 AIOU final exams of MA/MSc commence from Dec. 16

AIOU final exams of MA/MSc commence from Dec. 16

26 minutes ago
 2,000 kites confiscated during raid

2,000 kites confiscated during raid

26 minutes ago
 IGP directs for smooth traffic flow in peak hours

IGP directs for smooth traffic flow in peak hours

26 minutes ago
 Oil up as market sees little impact of coordinated ..

Oil up as market sees little impact of coordinated emergency oil sale

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.