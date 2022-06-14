U.S. stocks close sharply lower

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Monday.

The Dow slid 2.79 percent to 30,516.74, the S&P 500 dropped 3.88 percent to 3,749.63, and the Nasdaq shed 4.68 percent to 10,809.23