U.S. Stocks Close Sharply Lower
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 01:30 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Monday.
The Dow slid 2.79 percent to 30,516.74, the S&P 500 dropped 3.88 percent to 3,749.63, and the Nasdaq shed 4.68 percent to 10,809.23
