NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) --:U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 543.54 points, or 1.66 percent, to 32,254.86. The S&P 500 fell 73.69 points, or 1.85 percent, to 3,918.32. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 237.65 points, or 2.05 percent, to 11,338.35.