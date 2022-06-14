- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
U,S Stocks Closed Lower
Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2022 | 12:10 PM
NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) --::U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday.
The Dow fell 1.94 percent to 32,272.79, the S&P 500 decreased 2.38 percent to 4,017.82, and the Nasdaq shed 2.75 percent to 11,754.23.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
US Ambassador Donald Bloom hopes to strengthen relations with Pakistan
Rupee touches all-time low of 205.5 interbank market
FM Bilawal leaves for Iran on two-day official visit
PIA flight returns from war-torn Syria with 169 Pakistanis on board
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022
Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022
More Stories From Miscellaneous
-
S. Korea reports 9,315 new COVID-19 cases6 minutes ago
-
India records 6,594 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths6 minutes ago
-
Aussie state calls for extra COVID-19 vaccine shot for hospital workers6 minutes ago
-
6.5 mln master's degrees awarded in China over past decade: ministry6 minutes ago
-
China aims to build climate-resilient society by 203516 minutes ago
-
S.Korea reports 9,778 new COVID-19 cases16 minutes ago
-
Wang Xinyu claims first singles win on grass16 minutes ago
-
WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea26 minutes ago
-
DR Congo accuses Rwanda of 'invasion' as rebels seize town26 minutes ago
-
Trump became 'detached from reality,' says ex-justice chief35 minutes ago
-
US, Pakistan bolstering ties in all sphere, including defence: Masood Khan36 minutes ago
-
25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv36 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.