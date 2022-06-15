U,S stocks closed lower

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) --::U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday.

The Dow fell 1.94 percent to 32,272.79, the S&P 500 decreased 2.38 percent to 4,017.82, and the Nasdaq shed 2.75 percent to 11,754.23.