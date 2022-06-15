UrduPoint.com

U,S Stocks Closed Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2022 | 10:11 AM

U,S stocks closed lower

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) --::U.S. stocks ended lower on Monday.

The Dow fell 1.94 percent to 32,272.79, the S&P 500 decreased 2.38 percent to 4,017.82, and the Nasdaq shed 2.75 percent to 11,754.23.

Related Topics

Stocks

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 2022

48 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Ju ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th June 2022

53 minutes ago
 India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

India v South Africa third T20 scoreboard

10 hours ago
 Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand ..

Bairstow leads England charge against New Zealand in second Test thriller

10 hours ago
 Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 internatio ..

Cricket: Zimbabwe v Afghanistan 3rd T20 international scoreboard

10 hours ago
 Tunisia eye World Cup knock-out round after beatin ..

Tunisia eye World Cup knock-out round after beating Japan

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.