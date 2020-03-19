UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Deep In The Red After Brief Suspension

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 12:00 AM

US stocks deep in the red after brief suspension

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks were deep in the red after another trading halt Wednesday afternoon as the economic toll mounts from the coronavirus despite massive financial stimulus measures.

Near 1745 GMT, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 19,359.90, down around 1,875 points or 8.8 percent, and below its level when US President Donald Trump was inaugurated.

The broad-based S&P 500 slumped 8.2 percent to 2,322.93, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 7.4 percent to 6,789.79.

Wall Street was suffering through another bruising session amid the crisis over the pandemic, after a rare positive day Tuesday on optimism the government would soon pass a massive stimulus package.

Companies from the most embattled sectors, such as airlines and hotels were down more than 20 percent, while energy, industrial and financial stocks were also disproportionately hit.

As the economic carnage builds, officials in Washington are preparing a $1.

3 trillion stimulus package that includes deferrals on tax payments and loans for small businesses pummeled by the economic shutdown as well as immediate cash payments to all Americans.

US President Donald Trump said at a midday briefing that the Department of Housing and Urban Development will provide immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April.

Still, anxiety remained sky-high as more of the economy shuts down.

In an interview with CNBC, investor Bill Ackman called for a global economic shutdown for 30 days, arguing that failure to take radical action will lead to the virus reaching epidemic proportions.

"The only answer for this is to shut the world for 30 days," Ackman told the network. "Capitalism does not work in an 18-month shutdown. It can work in a 30-day shutdown."

Related Topics

World Washington Trump Lead April Stocks All From Government Dow Jones Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Poland unveils 'anti-crisis shield' for virus-hit ..

12 minutes ago

US stocks suspended on deep losses, S&P 500 down 7 ..

23 minutes ago

World markets tumble as recession fears eclipse st ..

13 minutes ago

Trump says 'no reason' to suspend tariffs on China ..

23 minutes ago

Le Mans 24-hour race postponed from June to Septem ..

23 minutes ago

UK supermarkets step up action over virus panic

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.