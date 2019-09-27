UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Dip Amid Trade, Impeachment Headlines

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 04:00 AM

US stocks dip amid trade, impeachment headlines

New York, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks declined Thursday as investors weighed somewhat better news on US-China trade talks against new revelations in the impeachment probe of President Trump.

The Commerce Ministry in Beijing said Chinese companies bought a "considerable" amount of American pork and soybeans, suggesting progress in the grinding US-China trade war. Upbeat comments from Trump on the China talks lifted US stocks on Wednesday.

But Washington was captivated by an incendiary whistleblower complaint alleging Trump sought to enlist Ukraine to help his presidential campaign and then conspired with staff to cover it up.

Karl Haeling of LBBW said the market's response to the whistleblower complaint suggested the risk of impeachment could be somewhat higher than initially thought, but added that the modest losses showed markets remained "stable.

" Some analysts have described the market's approach to the Ukraine case as wait-and-see.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.3 percent at 26,891.12.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.2 percent to close at 2,977.62, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.6 percent to 8,030.66.

Beyond Meat surged 11.6 percent as McDonald's announced it would launch a 12-week test in Canada of a new plant-based patty made by Beyond Meat. McDonald's shares ended flat.

Carnival slumped 8.5 percent as the cruise company trimmed its full-year profit forecast due to higher fuel costs. The company also cited weather-related voyage disruptions and tensions in the Arabian Gulf as factors in the weaker outlook.

In its market debut, Peloton Interactive slid 11.2 percent, a decline viewed by some analysts as evidence the IPO market is cooling.

jmb/hs

Related Topics

Ukraine China Washington Canada Company Trump Beijing Progress Stocks Market Commerce From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

2 hours ago

Jiu-Jitsu Tolerance Championship opens in Al Ain

3 hours ago

Al Zeyoudi wraps up successful participation in UN ..

4 hours ago

UAE re-affirms satisfaction with formation of new ..

4 hours ago

UAE signs visa waiver agreement with Republic of K ..

4 hours ago

Chemical plant fire in northern France threatens S ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.