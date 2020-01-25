UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Drop As Coronavirus Hits Tourism Shares

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 09:10 AM

US stocks drop as coronavirus hits tourism shares

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks tumbled Friday as news of additional coronavirus cases offset some positive earnings reports to finish the week on a negative note.

China expanded a massive quarantine effort on Friday, while the United States confirmed its second case of the SARS-like ailment. French officials said there had also been two cases found in France, the first in Europe.

Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments said the virus still appeared to be contained but "if we start getting more cases showing up around the world, that would be a bad sign for global economic growth." Sarhan said Friday's losses also reflected profit taking following a run of Wall Street records in recent weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished down 0.6 percent at 28,989.73.

The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.9 percent to 3,295.45, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index also shed 0.

9 percent to 9,314.91, retreating from a record.

Tourism-oriented stocks were under pressure amid fears over the impact of the Chinese virus. United Airlines sank 3.5 percent, Marriott International lost 2.7 percent and Wynn Resorts fell 3.1 percent.

American Express jumped 2.8 percent after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on a solid holiday shopping season, while fellow Dow member Intel surged 8.1 percent on higher profits as it boosted its dividend.

Another Dow component, Boeing, gained 1.7 percent after a source confirmed that the Federal Aviation Administration could clear the 737 MAX to resume flights before mid-year.

Shares had fallen earlier in the day on worries the aviation giant could further trim production of its 787 Dreamliner plane, which has seen a drop in orders from China.

Related Topics

World Europe China France United States Stocks From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Three Humanitarian Corridors Established in Idlib ..

36 minutes ago

PTI MPAs express confidence on Chief Minister Buzd ..

36 minutes ago

RugbyU: French Top 14 result

36 minutes ago

Four die, one injures in Khuzdar accident

44 minutes ago

Four Dead, Dozens Injured After Protesters Clash W ..

45 minutes ago

Indian diplomat summoned to register Pakistan's st ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.