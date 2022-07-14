U.S. stocks drop as inflation hits new four-decade high

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday as a hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation report unnerved investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 208.54 points, or 0.67 percent, to 30,772.79. The S&P 500 slid 17.02 points, or 0.45 percent, to 3,801.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 17.15 points, or 0.15 percent, to 11,247.58.

Nine of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in red, with industrials and communication services down 1.2 percent and 1.07 percent, respectively, leading the laggards. Consumer discretionary and consumer staples rose 0.86 percent and 0.

01 percent, respectively, the only two gaining groups.

The above market reactions came after data showed U.S. inflation accelerated to a fresh 40-year record, a sign that price pressures are becoming entrenched in the economy.

U.S. consumer price index (CPI), a broad measure of everyday goods and services, soared 9.1 percent in June from a year ago, marking the largest 12-month increase since the period ending November 1981, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.

The reading exceeded the prior 40-year high of 8.6 percent in May and was above the 8.8 percent Dow Jones estimate.