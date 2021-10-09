UrduPoint.com

US Stocks Edge Down As Market Digests Lackluster Job Gains

New York, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks finished lower Friday and cut into the week's gains, after the US government reported disappointing hiring data in September, even as the unemployment rate edged downwards.

The United States added only 194,000 jobs last month, less than half the number expected by analysts due to declining public sector staffing and lackluster hiring in bars and restaurants.

On the positive side, the unemployment rate ticked down more than expected to 4.8 percent, and the last two months' jobs gains were revised upwards.

"It actually wasn't as bad as it appeared," JJ Kinahan of TD Ameritrade said of the monthly report, adding that the decline in hiring in schools skewed the overall figure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped less than 0.1 percent to 34,746.25.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.

5 percent to 14,579.54, while the S&P 500 ended at 4,391.34, down 0.2 percent for the day, but up about 0.8 percent for the week.

Stocks opened the week sharply lower amid worries over rising inflation and a possible US debt default given partisan gridlock in Washington on raising the borrowing limit.

But stocks climbed on Wednesday and Thursday as a congressional deal to push back the debt ceiling decision till December gained traction.

Analysts broadly expect the Federal Reserve to stick with a plan to soon taper stimulus. That sets the stage for more choppiness in the weeks ahead, Kinahan said.

"I think we're going to continue to have more elevated volatility and volatile sessions because you're seeing the market pressures on interest rates, in anticipation of the Fed at some point talking about when they are going to exactly start tapering," he said.

