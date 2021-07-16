US stocks edge higher as retail sales top estimates

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks edged higher early Friday following stronger than expected US retail sales, pointing towards a positive conclusion to a choppy week in markets.

Heading into Friday's session, two of the three major stocks indices were on track for weekly losses, reflecting unease about inflation and profit taking after a string of equity market records earlier in the month.

But investors greeted data showing retail sales rose 0.6 percent last month to $621.3 billion, beating forecasts for a decline and reflecting sales increases at department stores, electronics and appliance retailers and clothing outlets.

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 35,029.73, up 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.1 percent to 4,365.46, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 0.2 percent to 14,573.88.