UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks Edge Lower Ahead Of G20

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 02:10 AM

US stocks edge lower ahead of G20

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks finished a choppy session little changed Friday as markets cautiously eyed upcoming US-China trade talks and rising tensions between the US and Iran.

Analysts said US stocks were due for a pause after a strong rally this month amid more dovish commentary from the US Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the week at 26,719.13, down 0.1 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 retreated slightly from Thursday's record, slipping 0.1 percent to end at 2,950.46. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.2 percent to close at 8,031.71.

Markets are looking ahead to next week's Group of 20 leaders' summit in Japan, particularly the meeting between US President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping that could lead to a breakthrough in the long-running US-China trade dispute.

"We don't know what is going to come out of the meeting, as long as you can get China and the US to talk again, it is bullish," said Karl Haeling of LBBW.

"And if we can come up with a deal this summer, it would be even more bullish for equities."Another wildcard is the latest escalation of tensions between the US and Iran. Trump confirmed Friday that he called off a strike on Iran after the country's forces shot down a US drone, saying that he did not want to cause mass casualties.

Related Topics

Drone Iran China Trump Lead Japan Stocks Market From Dow Jones Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

2 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

2 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

3 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

3 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.