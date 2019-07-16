UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Edge To Records Ahead Of Major Earnings

Tue 16th July 2019

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks edged to fresh records on Monday at the start of a heavy week of earnings reports for which expectations are relatively low.

Companies in the S&P 500 are expected to report a three percent drop in second-quarter profits compared with the year-ago period, according to FactSet.

"Earnings growth for the S&P 500 in the first half of the year has been elusive," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

"The direct driver of the stock market, however, has been the persistence of low interest rates and the friendly reminder from the Federal Reserve that it stands ready to use its tools to keep the longest economic expansion on record going." Shaking off weakness during the session, Wall Street pushed into the black at the session's conclusion, which meant another day of records after all three major indices closed last week at all-time highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.1 percent at 27,359.16.

The broad-based S&P 500 rose less than 0.

1 percent at 3,014.30, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.2 percent to 8,258.19.

Large banks fell as the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note retreated. JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo, all of which report results on Tuesday, fell more than one percent.

Citigroup, which reported better-than-expected results on Monday, slipped 0.1 percent.

Gilead Sciences gained 2.7 percent after agreeing to pay $3.95 billion, plus make a $1.1 billion equity investment in Galapagos NV of Belgium, for access to a broad range of research programs for new drug development.

Dow member Boeing fell one percent as both American Airlines and United Continental extended their plans for grounding the 737 MAX planes due to uncertainty over when regulators will allow the jets to fly after two crashes.

Symantec plunged 10.7 percent following a Bloomberg report that it halted talks to be acquired by Broadcom. Broadcom rose one percent.

