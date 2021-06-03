UrduPoint.com
US Stocks Edge Up As AMC Soars

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:00 AM

US stocks edge up as AMC soars

New York, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks finished marginally higher Wednesday while oil-linked equities continued to rally and AMC, the darling of retail investors, soared.

The muted session extended a choppy run this week as investors weigh positive news on the reopening economy against lingering worries over inflation.

The S&P 500 is "timidly tiptoeing toward new highs," said CFRA Research's Sam Stovall. "Inflation appears to be the concern du jour, at least based on the number of appearances in financial media headlines." A Federal Reserve survey Wednesday chronicled positive sentiment among companies on the recovery mixed with accounts of the supply disruptions and labor shortages have begun to hit prices and output.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.1 percent at 34,600.38.

The broad-based S&P 500 also advanced 0.1 percent to close at 4,208.

12, as did the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which ended at 13,756.33.

Petroleum-linked equities continued to gain as US oil prices finished at their highest level since October 2018.

Dow member Chevron won 1.3 percent, while Transocean surged 9.4 percent and Devon Energy advanced 2.0 percent.

Meanwhile, movie theater chain AMC Entertainment nearly doubled, surging 95.2 percent on a continued buying spree by retail investors.

The chain also announced a new outreach program to its retail investors that includes a free large popcorn this summer at a movie screening.

The soaring valuations of AMC and some other "Reddit rebellion" stocks is "a reflection of the tremendous liquidity in the market that has come from the Federal Reserve and fiscal policy and the desire to take on this sort of risk," said Quincy Krosby of Prudential Financial.

