US Stocks End At Records Again After Good Jobs Report

6th November 2021

New York, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks finished a sunny week on a positive note Friday, with major indices again at records following strong jobs data and Pfizer's announcement of a Covid-19 therapeutic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.6 percent at 36,327.95.

The broad-based S&P 500 advanced 0.4 percent to 4,697.53, climbing two percent for the week, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index picked up 0.2 percent to 15,971.59.

The US economy added 531,000 jobs last month and job gains in the prior two months were higher than originally reported, while the unemployment rate dropped to 4.6 percent, according to government data.

The better-than-expected result indicated hiring is resurging as Covid-19 infections decline.

Meanwhile, Pfizer announced that a clinical trial of its pill to treat Covid-19 showed an 89 percent reduction in risk of hospitalization or death among adult patients at high risk of progressing to severe illness.

The Pfizer medication differs from current treatments that require intravenous and must be given at health facilities, said Briefing.

com.

"News like this... helps investors from a psychological standpoint, instilling confidence in the prospect of potentially soon putting the pandemic behind us," said Briefing.com.

Among individual companies, Pfizer surged 10.9 percent, while the news weighed on Merck, which unveiled its own therapeutic in October, and Moderna, the maker of a leading coronavirus vaccine.

Merck fell 9.9 percent and Moderna 16.6 percent.

Peloton Interactive slumped 35.3 percent on disappointment over the company's forecasts that exacerbated worries shifting consumer patterns will dent growth in at-home fitness as more people get vaccinated for Covid-19.

Boeing jumped 5.4 percent following a Wall Street Journal report the company reached a $225 million out-of-court settlement with shareholders who had sued current and former directors in a 737 MAX aircraft safety negligence case.

