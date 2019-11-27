US stocks end at records again on trade talk optimism

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Major US stock indices closed at records for the second straight session Tuesday as optimism over US-China trade talks offset a somewhat lower consumer confidence reading.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 28,117.91, up 0.2 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 also gained 0.2 percent to 3,140.22, along with the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index, which stood at 8,647.93.