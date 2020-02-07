UrduPoint.com
US Stocks End At Records, Extending Rally As Virus Fears Ease

Fri 07th February 2020

New York, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished at fresh records Thursday, again shrugging off worries about the coronavirus outbreak and applauding China's move to cut tariffs on US goods.

All three major indices ended at all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.

3 percent by the closing bell, ending at 29,378.51.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to finish at 3,345.74, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 9,572.15. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also notched records on Wednesday.

