UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks End At Records In Rebound Rally, With Dow Up 1.3%

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 10th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

US stocks end at records in rebound rally, with Dow up 1.3%

New York, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks powered to fresh records Friday, shaking off concerns about global growth and the Delta variant of Covid-19 that had pressured equities the day prior.

All three major indices finished at all-time highs, led by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which finished up 1.

3 percent at 34,869.17.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 1.1 percent to 4,369.50, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.0 percent to 14,701.92.

Related Topics

Stocks Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Over 19,300 tailgaters fined on Abu Dhabi roads ov ..

2 hours ago

Seven UN peacekeepers injured in Mali blast

1 hour ago

Taskin and Muzarabani fined after Harare clash

1 hour ago

Govt devises multi-pronged strategy to reform gas ..

1 hour ago

Sheranwala flyover to facilitate masses, traders

1 hour ago

Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri calls on CM Balochistan ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.