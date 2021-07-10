US stocks end at records in rebound rally, with Dow up 1.3%

New York, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2021 ) :Wall Street stocks powered to fresh records Friday, shaking off concerns about global growth and the Delta variant of Covid-19 that had pressured equities the day prior.

All three major indices finished at all-time highs, led by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which finished up 1.

3 percent at 34,869.17.

The broad-based S&P 500 jumped 1.1 percent to 4,369.50, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index gained 1.0 percent to 14,701.92.