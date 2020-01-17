US stocks end at records on international trade deal progress

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records on Thursday after the US Senate approved a new North American trade pact, adding to the momentum from the US-China trade deal.

All three major indices finished at all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.

9 percent at 29,297.57.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to close at 3,316.89, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.1 percent to 9,357.13.