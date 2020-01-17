UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks End At Records On International Trade Deal Progress

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 08:10 AM

US stocks end at records on international trade deal progress

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks surged to fresh records on Thursday after the US Senate approved a new North American trade pact, adding to the momentum from the US-China trade deal.

All three major indices finished at all-time highs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.

9 percent at 29,297.57.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.8 percent to close at 3,316.89, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.1 percent to 9,357.13.

Related Topics

Senate Stocks From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from Chairma ..

6 hours ago

RAK Crown Prince receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Z ..

8 hours ago

PTI most popular political party among people: Cha ..

8 hours ago

Javad Zarif Says Tehran Ready to Repatriate Bodies ..

9 hours ago

Parliamentary diplomacy to strengthen ties with Af ..

9 hours ago

Govt's initiatives to equip youth with skills for ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.