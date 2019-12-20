US stocks end at records, shrugging off Trump impeachment

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks pushed to fresh records Thursday, shrugging off a historic US impeachment vote and focusing on heightened hopes for US-China trade.

All three major indices advanced to new records, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.5 percent at the closing bell at 28,375.53.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent to 3,205.23, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 0.7 percent to 8,867.22.