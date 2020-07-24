UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks End Down After Jobless Claims Rise, Nasdaq -2.3%

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:20 AM

US stocks end down after jobless claims rise, Nasdaq -2.3%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks tumbled Thursday, with highflying tech shares falling especially hard as a jump in jobless claims exacerbated worries about economic weakness.

At the closing bell, the tech-rich Nasdaq stood at 10,461.42, down 2.3 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.3 percent to 26,652.20, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.2 percent to 3,235.65.

Related Topics

Stocks Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

41 minutes ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

1 hour ago

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

3 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Lithuania to Blame f ..

1 minute ago

Estonia's Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassa ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.