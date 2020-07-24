US stocks end down after jobless claims rise, Nasdaq -2.3%

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks tumbled Thursday, with highflying tech shares falling especially hard as a jump in jobless claims exacerbated worries about economic weakness.

At the closing bell, the tech-rich Nasdaq stood at 10,461.42, down 2.3 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 1.3 percent to 26,652.20, while the broad-based S&P 500 fell 1.2 percent to 3,235.65.