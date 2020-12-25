UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Stocks End Finish Up After Holiday-shortened Session

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 12:00 AM

US stocks end finish up after holiday-shortened session

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Wall Street stocks finished a holiday-shortened session higher Thursday as a giant US stimulus package remained frozen in place following last-minute criticism from President Donald Trump.

Congressional Republicans blocked a Democratic-backed effort to lift one-time stimulus payments from $600 to $2,000 after Trump called for the change and hinted he would veto the bill without improvements.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 0.2 percent at 30,200.92 following a lightly-traded shortened Christmas Eve session.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.4 percent to 3,703.23, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3 percent to 12,804.

73.

Investors have shrugged off the latest curveball on the stimulus after months of stalled negotiations on Capitol Hill, viewing the back-and-forth as dealing the bill a delay rather than a mortal blow.

"These are cantankerous political matters, yet the market isn't overly bothered by them because, in its mind, it's a matter of when, not if, a stimulus deal will be passed," said Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare.

Among individual companies, US-traded shares of Alibaba plunged 13.4 percent after China launched an anti-monopoly investigation into the e-commerce giant.

Square dipped 1.0 percent following a Bloomberg report it has held talks to buy Jay-Z's Tidal music streaming service.

Related Topics

Music Christmas China Trump Capitol Hill Buy Stocks Market From Dow Jones

Recent Stories

AFC adds Emirati referee to elite panel for 2021

36 minutes ago

Prime Minister wishes Christian community on Chris ..

4 minutes ago

Brexit endgame: memorable lines from key players

4 minutes ago

Irish PM hails 'balanced' post-Brexit deal

4 minutes ago

FM felicitates Christian community on upcoming Chr ..

4 minutes ago

EU gives up 25% of fish quota in UK waters: offici ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.