US stocks end higher after huge comeback from deep drop

(@FahadShabbir)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Wall Street stocks finished in positive territory Monday, staging a huge comeback ahead of a closely-watched Federal Reserve decision expected to signal imminent interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 0.

3 percent at 34,364.50, up more 1,200 from its lowest point in the day.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to close at 4,410.13, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.6 percent to 13,855.13.