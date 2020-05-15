UrduPoint.com
US Stocks End Higher As Beaten-down Banking Shares Gain

Fri 15th May 2020

US stocks end higher as beaten-down banking shares gain

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :After two straight routs, Wall Street stocks finished higher Thursday as beaten-down banking shares rallied despite another spike in jobless claims.

Stocks opened lower, but reversed course at midday and kept rising, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average finishing at 23,625.

34, up 1.6 percent or around 375 points.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.2 percent to 2,852.50, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.9 percent to 8,943.72.

