US stocks end higher despite Ukraine invasion, Dow +2.5%

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Wall Street powered higher on Friday as US traders snapped up equity bargains despite unease that Russia's invasion of Ukraine would drive commodity prices higher.

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average finished 2.5 percent higher at 34,058.75. The broad-based S&P 500 rose 2.2 percent at 4,384.65.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1.6 percent higher at 13,694.62.