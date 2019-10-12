US stocks end higher on partial trade deal, Dow +1.2%

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Wall Street stocks finished higher on Friday as US-China trade negotiations yielded a partial deal that included a halt to tariffs scheduled for next week.

At the closing bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 26,813.50, up 1.

2 percent but well below session peaks as details about the agreement emerged in the final moments of the session.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.1 percent to 2,969.98, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 1.3 percent to 8,057.04.

Friday's deal does not remove existing tariffs in the US-China dispute.