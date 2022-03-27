U.S. stocks end mixed amid economic data

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, March 25 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) --:U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday as investors digested a slew of economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153.30 points, or 0.44 percent, to 34,861.24. The S&P 500 was up 22.90 points, or 0.

51 percent, to 4,543.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 22.54 points, or 0.16 percent, to 14,169.30.

Nine of the 11 Primary S&P 500 sectors ended in green, with energy and utilities up 2.28 and 1.48 percent, respectively, leading the gainers. Technology and consumer discretionary both declined 0.09 percent.